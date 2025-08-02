Contrasting Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) and Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hasbro and Interplay Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $4.14 billion 2.53 $385.60 million ($4.06) -18.38 Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Interplay Entertainment.

This table compares Hasbro and Interplay Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro -13.37% 64.49% 10.31% Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Hasbro shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hasbro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Interplay Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hasbro and Interplay Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 1 10 0 2.91 Interplay Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hasbro currently has a consensus price target of $86.27, indicating a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Hasbro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Interplay Entertainment.

Summary

Hasbro beats Interplay Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparel. Its toys and games include action figures, arts and crafts and creative play products, dolls, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, sports action blasters and accessories, vehicles and toy-related specialty products, games, and other consumer products; and licensed products, such as apparel, publishing products, home goods and electronics, and toy products. The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment engages in the promotion of its brands through the development of trading cards, role-playing, and digital game experiences based on Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast games. The Entertainment segment engages in the development, production, and sale of entertainment content, including film, television, children's programming, digital content, and live entertainment. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, wholesalers, discount stores, specialty hobby stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as e-commerce retailers; and directly to customers through its e-commerce websites under the MAGIC: THE GATHERING, Hasbro Gaming, PLAY-DOH, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, PEPPA PIG, and other brand names. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp. operates as a developer, publisher, and licensor of video game software in the United States. The company produces and licenses titles for various interactive entertainment software platforms in the action/arcade, adventure/RPG, and strategy/puzzle categories. Its game portfolio includes Battle Chess, Boogerman, Clay Fighter, Crazy Cats Love, Dark Alliance, Descent, DSiWare, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Kingpin, M.A.X., Messiah, MDK, Redneck Rampage, Run Like Hell, Sacrifice, T-Rex Rumble, WiiWare, and Giants. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

