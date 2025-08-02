Contrasting Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) & Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) and Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mongolia Energy has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Mongolia Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $666.29 million 1.56 $11.19 million ($0.08) -237.00 Mongolia Energy $367.15 million 0.01 -$176.62 million N/A N/A

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Mongolia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.50% -2.96% Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources and Mongolia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, exploration, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 12,807 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas located in Khushuut, Gobi Altay, and Olon Bulag, Western Mongolia. It also offers management, secretarial and nominee, and coal transportation services, as well as mining and exploration advisory services. In addition, the company explores and mines minerals; trades in coal; and operates coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

