Contrasting Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 8.68% 8.99% 3.56% Federal Agricultural Mortgage 12.65% 18.77% 0.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.23 $108.17 million $2.92 25.48 Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.15 $207.19 million $16.18 10.52

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Federal Agricultural Mortgage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Walker & Dunlop. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Federal Agricultural Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 1 3.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

