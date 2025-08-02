Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Core Molding Technologies worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 38,585.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.50 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $181,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,249.60. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,740 shares of company stock valued at $708,175. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.