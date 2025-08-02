Cormark Has Negative Outlook of Equinox Gold FY2025 Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,626,000 after acquiring an additional 236,455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

