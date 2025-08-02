Cormark Issues Negative Outlook for Air Canada Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday.

ACDVF stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Air Canada had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

