Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. Corning has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

