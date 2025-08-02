Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.56 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

