Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $490.28, but opened at $450.00. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $443.73, with a volume of 45,063 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.29 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total transaction of $10,799,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,134,716.79. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $189,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,778.62. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,731 shares of company stock worth $14,307,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 17.64 and a current ratio of 17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

