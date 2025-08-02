Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 211.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,061 shares during the period. CRH makes up approximately 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $123,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,818,000 after purchasing an additional 221,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,813,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,303 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CRH by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,472,000 after buying an additional 1,978,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

