Critical Contrast: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -0.52% -0.41% -0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Zhihu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zhihu $493.05 million 0.74 -$23.54 million ($0.02) -208.50

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CrowdGather and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

Zhihu beats CrowdGather on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

