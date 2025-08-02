Critical Contrast: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) & Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cardinal Health pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out -14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cardinal Health has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 0 3 11 0 2.79 DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 10 2 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardinal Health and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cardinal Health presently has a consensus target price of $158.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Cardinal Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and DENTSPLY SIRONA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $226.83 billion 0.16 $852.00 million $6.41 24.33 DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.72 billion 0.77 -$910.00 million ($4.54) -3.15

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardinal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.70% -68.84% 4.21% DENTSPLY SIRONA -24.42% 14.31% 5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Cardinal Health on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform. It also provides endodontic products consisting of motorized endodontic handpieces, files, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools that support root canal procedures; restorative products, including dental ceramics, crowns, and veneers; and preventative products, such as curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, and impression materials. In addition, the company offers SureSmile and Byte aligner solutions; VPro/HyperByte, a high-frequency vibration technology device; SureSmile Simulator, which creates a 3D visualization of a patient's outcome; and Byte Plus for treatment planning. Further, it provides dental implants, digital dentures, crown and bridge porcelain products, bone regenerative and restorative solutions, treatment planning software, and educational programs; dental prosthetics; urology catheters; and other health-related consumables. The company serves professional dental and consumable medical device markets through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina

