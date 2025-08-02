Critical Contrast: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RCM Technologies and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies 4.66% 42.85% 10.92% Resources Connection -34.78% 0.31% 0.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of RCM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies $278.38 million 0.62 $13.33 million $1.73 13.58 Resources Connection $551.33 million 0.29 -$191.78 million ($5.82) -0.82

This table compares RCM Technologies and Resources Connection”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RCM Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RCM Technologies and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00

RCM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.61%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.60%. Given RCM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Volatility and Risk

RCM Technologies has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Resources Connection on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, international recruitment, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school staffing and recruitment, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, IT infrastructure solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions; and data solutions, digitization, recruiting process outsourcing, human capital management solutions, workforce management, and consulting services. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.