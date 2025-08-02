Critical Review: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Motorcar Parts of America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $587.92 million 1.10 $56.15 million $2.72 10.26 Motorcar Parts of America $757.35 million 0.26 -$19.47 million ($1.00) -10.15

Profitability

Douglas Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics 11.00% 15.17% 6.21% Motorcar Parts of America -2.57% 3.60% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Dynamics and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Douglas Dynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats Motorcar Parts of America on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbochargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

