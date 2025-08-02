Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.14.

NYSE:CW opened at $493.77 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $499.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

