CVE:HAM FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Highwood Asset Management from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, July 4th.

Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 1.2%

Highwood Asset Management stock opened at C$5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.66. Highwood Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.90.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

