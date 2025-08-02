Cwm LLC Acquires 382 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 256.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 52.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FORM

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.