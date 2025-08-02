Cwm LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 213.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.3%

RHP opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.46%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.