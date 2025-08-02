Cwm LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 170.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.16. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $351.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $496.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

