Cwm LLC Buys 384 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $50.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,900. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

