Cwm LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.9%

BMRC stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.