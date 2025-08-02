Cwm LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 106.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn M. Zier acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 288,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,166.40. This represents a 226.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celeste A. Clark bought 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $148,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,570. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 308,640 shares of company stock worth $518,055 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.