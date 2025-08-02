Cwm LLC Has $77,000 Stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

