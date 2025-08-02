Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

