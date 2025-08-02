Cwm LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,597 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 44,194.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $287.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.16. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $255.32 and a one year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.80.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

