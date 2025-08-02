CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $551.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $551.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

CYBR stock opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after acquiring an additional 921,523 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

