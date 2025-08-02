CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.39.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.01. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.