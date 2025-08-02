DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2026 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

SSD opened at $178.93 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

