DA Davidson Boosts Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 11.06%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Price Performance

ALRS opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.