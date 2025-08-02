DA Davidson Estimates Booking’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $96.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6,500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,386.29 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,568.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,074.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

