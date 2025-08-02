DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of Graco FY2025 Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Graco has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,093 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after purchasing an additional 326,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,255,000 after buying an additional 1,835,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

