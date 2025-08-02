DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for PPBI FY2025 Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 2.3%

PPBI stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,847,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,358,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 111,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.