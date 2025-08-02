DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of PFS FY2025 Earnings

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

PFS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $950,252.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,923.50. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,605,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,600,000 after buying an additional 51,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 84.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,207,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 127,897 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,976,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,692,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 109,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

