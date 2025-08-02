DA Davidson Has Strong Forecast for DCOM FY2025 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $109.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DCOM. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $51,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,327.36. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 496.0%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.