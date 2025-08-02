Davis R M Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.