Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

