Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

