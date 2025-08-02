Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $125.41 and last traded at $127.94. 2,090,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,305,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.69.

Specifically, Director William D. Green sold 30,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,075. This trade represents a 39.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.