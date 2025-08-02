Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 115 ($1.53) to GBX 140 ($1.86) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

SigmaRoc Price Performance

LON SRC opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.72. SigmaRoc has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim Hall purchased 80,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £83,310.52 ($110,579.40). Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

