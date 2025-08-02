Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

