DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

