DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.50.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,000,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,270. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773 over the last ninety days. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $2,802,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $206.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

