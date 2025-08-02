Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,980.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 986.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dillard’s by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $468.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $514.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.13.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.