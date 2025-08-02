Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s stock opened at $468.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.13. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $514.39.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 26,618.5% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 185,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,155,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

