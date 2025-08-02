Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $788.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.52. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,370,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.