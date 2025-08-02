Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,165 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.54% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

