DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) Head to Head Analysis

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and Metalpha Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $10.72 billion 9.81 $123.00 million $0.77 322.53 Metalpha Technology $44.57 million 2.84 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than Metalpha Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and Metalpha Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 11 23 1 2.71 Metalpha Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $235.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Metalpha Technology.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Metalpha Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash 3.02% 4.39% 2.68% Metalpha Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metalpha Technology has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats Metalpha Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Metalpha Technology

(Get Free Report)

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.