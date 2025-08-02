Dorman Products (DORM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $517.13 million for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 140.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 74.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

