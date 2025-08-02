Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 1,593.8% in July

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,688,700 shares, agrowthof1,593.8% from the June 30th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 978,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

