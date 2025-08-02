Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

